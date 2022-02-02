Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 197,636 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,636 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 87,465 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AMETEK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,035 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AME stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $138.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

