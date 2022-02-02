Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 670 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

