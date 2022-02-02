Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 74,892 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,892 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.