Melalie Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (MEL)

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Melalie has a total market capitalization of $209,881.29 and $52,017.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00119729 BTC.

Melalie Profile

Melalie (CRYPTO:MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,963,763 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Buying and Selling Melalie

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

