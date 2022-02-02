Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

Shares of MBIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $33.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

