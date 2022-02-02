Meridian Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 22,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,661. Meridian has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $229.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 22.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRBK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

