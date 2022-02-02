Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells $26,145.00 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Douglas Anderson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of Meritor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $134,492.40.

MTOR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 702,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,543,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 31.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 480,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

