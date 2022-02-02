Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MESA opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

