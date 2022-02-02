Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $246.05

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $246.05 and last traded at $257.74, with a volume of 1939917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $319.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.85. The firm has a market cap of $716.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total transaction of $26,447,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

