MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. #MetaHash has a market cap of $20.11 million and $801,126.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.55 or 0.07197558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,445.47 or 1.00171377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055487 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,228,492,154 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,814,165 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.