Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and $3,929.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001372 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,683,242 coins and its circulating supply is 79,683,144 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.