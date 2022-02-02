Metronome (MET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $317,320.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00008969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $45.29 million and $317,320.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.57 or 0.07241031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.97 or 0.99711375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,799,137 coins and its circulating supply is 13,654,563 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

