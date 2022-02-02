MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 2,340,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

