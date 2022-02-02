MIB Coin Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $537,076.47 and approximately $268.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00098434 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017874 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000227 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 444,538,666 coins and its circulating supply is 167,236,738 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

