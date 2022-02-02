Michael J. Arougheti Sells 114,425 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ARES stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,997. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

