Michael J. Arougheti Sells 54,102 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $4,296,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. 1,910,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,997. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ares Management by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

