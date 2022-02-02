Michelle Draper Sells 2,814 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28.

SIVB traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $607.99. The stock had a trading volume of 487,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.08. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $464.10 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.