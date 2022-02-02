Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,022 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 4.1% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $41,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

