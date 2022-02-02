Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.8% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

MU traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. 493,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,573,012. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

