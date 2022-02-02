Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Microsoft worth $5,066,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

