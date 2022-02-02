Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 163,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 10,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.