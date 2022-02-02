MileVerse (MVC) Price Up 11% This Week

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 11% against the dollar. MileVerse has a market cap of $36.56 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.95 or 0.07262279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.89 or 0.99790740 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00054161 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse

MileVerse Coin Trading

