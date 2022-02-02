MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $7.62 on Top Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $82.46 million and approximately $181,688.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 107% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.62 or 0.00020350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00254247 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007635 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,814,680 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

