Mina Market Capitalization Tops $888.20 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Mina has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $888.20 million and approximately $43.02 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00006531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.33 or 0.07181000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,952.92 or 0.99746801 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 367,072,840 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

