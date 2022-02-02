Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $2.60

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00006742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $952.47 million and $50.86 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:



Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.80 or 0.07187470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,648.57 or 1.00182230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055049 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 366,197,618 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

