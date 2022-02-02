Mina (MINA) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00006531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $888.20 million and approximately $43.02 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.33 or 0.07181000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,952.92 or 0.99746801 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 367,072,840 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

