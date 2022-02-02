Mina Tops One Day Volume of $50.86 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00006742 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $952.47 million and approximately $50.86 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.80 or 0.07187470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,648.57 or 1.00182230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055049 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 366,197,618 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

