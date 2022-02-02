Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 2.4%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) shares traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 20,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 61,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 38.65 and a current ratio of 38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.15.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

