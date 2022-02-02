Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in January

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 698.0 days.
OTCMKTS MALRF opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
