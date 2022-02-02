Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in January

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 698.0 days.

OTCMKTS MALRF opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

