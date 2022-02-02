Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.61% of Minerals Technologies worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

