Minerva Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Saga Communications comprises 2.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Saga Communications worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 9.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 36.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. 6,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.72. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

