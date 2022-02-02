Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases 126,711 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 126,711 shares during the quarter. FreightCar America comprises about 1.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 3.91% of FreightCar America worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FreightCar America by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,425 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RAIL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.34. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

