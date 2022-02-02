Minter Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,755.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Minter Network has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $6,755.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00130661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00186018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.80 or 0.07197357 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,402,672,372 coins and its circulating supply is 5,197,462,805 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

