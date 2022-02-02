MintMe.com Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $26.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.53 or 0.07175766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00296935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.44 or 0.00764264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00072902 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00384265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00243009 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

