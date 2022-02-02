MintMe.com Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $183.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $183.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.63 or 0.07230326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00293252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.81 or 0.00754833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00070537 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00391249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00243798 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

