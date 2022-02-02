Mirrored Alibaba One Day Trading Volume Reaches $131,486.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $131,486.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for $128.40 or 0.00347117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.16 or 0.07275175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.91 or 0.99753702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 80,383 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars.

