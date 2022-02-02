Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.90 Million

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $248,480.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,064.62 or 0.08284313 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.53 or 0.07186574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,922.36 or 0.99808986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054493 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 2,905 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

