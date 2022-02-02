Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Achieves Market Cap of $8.94 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $434.11 or 0.01173554 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $432,147.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.16 or 0.07275175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.91 or 0.99753702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 20,594 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

