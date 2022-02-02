Misbloc Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. Misbloc has a market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $42.32 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00042393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00115657 BTC.

About Misbloc

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars.

