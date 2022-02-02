Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.60 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $35.60 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.70 or 0.00278055 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

