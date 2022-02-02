MKM Partners Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $162.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $172.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.96.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,011 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 48.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.