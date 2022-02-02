MKM Partners Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,375.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $207.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,960.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,139,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,823.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2,812.95. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,990.23 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,539,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

