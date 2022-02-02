MktCoin (MLM) Market Cap Hits $18,476.02

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MktCoin has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MktCoin has a market cap of $18,476.02 and $100.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.80 or 0.07197357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,921.68 or 0.99684366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054433 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using US dollars.

