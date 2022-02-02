MMOCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $257,516.53 and approximately $15.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.