Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Decreased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,110 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up approximately 1.5% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.46. 84,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,397,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.58. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,860,230. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

