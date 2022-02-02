Moelis & Company (MC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MC stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

