Monero Classic (XMC) 1-Day Volume Hits $21,446.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $21,446.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

