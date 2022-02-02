Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,717 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after buying an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,696,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,811,000 after buying an additional 470,050 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

