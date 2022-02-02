Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,001 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS stock opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

