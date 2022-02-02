Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

